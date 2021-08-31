Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], August 31 (ANI): Soon after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CT Ravi compared All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) with Taliban, Asaduddin Owaisi called the BJP national secretary as a "child" who knows nothing about international politics.

Speaking to the media persons at Karnataka's Kalaburagi, Owaisi said: "He is just a child and knows nothing about international politics. Will BJP ban Taliban under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA)?"

"There are two countries in the world who have not banned the Taliban -- India and Pakistan. I had earlier raised the question of banning the Taliban under UAPA during the all-party meet."

The AIMIM chief was here to campaign for his party for Kalaburagi City Corporation polls.

BJP leader CT Ravi on Tuesday compared the ideologies of AIMIM) and Social Democratic Party of India (SPDI) to the Taliban and said, "AIMIM is like the Taliban of Karnataka. The ideology of AIMIM and SDPI is the same as the Taliban. People in Kalaburagi will not accept Taliban's ideology."

Elections for Kalaburagi City Corporation will be held on September 3 and results will be declared three days later on September 6. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)