New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): The National Testing Agency conducted Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate 2023 in nine phases for admission in the academic session 2023-24 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, the officials said.

The National Testing Agency conducted CUET (UG)-2023 in CBT mode for about 14,99,790 unique registered candidates who opted for 64,35,144 Test Papers.

These candidates applied for 48,779 unique combinations of subjects across 250 Central, State, and other participating universities / Institutions / Organizations for the Academic session 2023-2024 at various Examination Centres located in different cities across India and abroad.

Earlier in the day, NTA declared the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-Undergraduate results.

Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC), announced it on Twitter. He also issued subject-wise scores of candidates who secured 100 percentile scores.

A total of 5,685 students secured the 100 percentile in English while in Hindi, 102 students scored 100pc.

A total of 71,98,78 students sat for the English examination. For Hindi, the number of total students stands at 20,14,39.

Along with the above two subjects, results for Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi and Tamil were also declared.

The answer keys were announced at http://nta.ac.in and https//cuet.nta.nic.in.

Notably, the examination was conducted by NTA in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode at various Examination Centres located in 295 cities across India.

The first phase of the examination was held between May 21 and 24. (ANI)

