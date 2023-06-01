New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): The city intimation slip for Phase 4 of the Common University Entrance Test UG 2023 which is scheduled to take place from June 5 to June 8 will be released today, said UGC Chief Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on Thursday.

"CUET-UG 2023: NTA will release the city information slips tonight and admit cards tomorrow for the fourth phase starting on 5th June," Kumar said in a tweet.

CUET UG 2023 Phase 4 will take place from June 5 to June 8.

Earlier, the CUET UG 2023 city intimation slip for Phase 4 was supposed to be released on May 31 according to an NTA announcement, but it was postponed till further notice.

The candidates can download exam city slip by following the steps given below-

1. Visit the official website of CUET UG 2023

2. On the homepage, click on the CUET UG 2023 Phase 4 Exam City Slip link available

3. Login with the credentials to the portal

4. CUET UG 2023 Phase 4 Exam City Slip will appear on the screen

5. Download and take a printout of the same for future use

As per the NTA, in the CUET city intimation slip, the date, shift of the examination, subjects and medium chosen during the online application are mentioned.

"Candidates who have chosen subjects other than those being displayed in the city intimation slip, will be issued subsequently. The city slip for the candidates whose examinations are scheduled on later dates will also be released soon," read the official notice on NTA. (ANI)

