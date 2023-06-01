Jaipur, Jun 1: A 25-year-old man is battling for his life after he jumped onto his cousin sister's burning pyre at the funeral on Thursday in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan, police said.

The man's relatives and villagers rescued him and admitted to the hospital where his condition is stated to be critical, they said, adding the reason behind his step is yet to be ascertained. 'Dead' Man Found Alive in Madhya Pradesh! Man on Funeral Pyre Wakes Up Moments Before Cremation in Morena, Video Surfaces Online.

Bhilwara Additional Superintendent of Police Chanchal Mishra said police were informed by the hospital administration about Sukhdev Bhil, who jumped onto the burning pyre of his cousin sister in Manakya village. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 2 Steal Head of Corpse From Burning Pyre To Perform Black Magic, Arrested.

The youth, who suffered 95 per cent burn injuries, is not in a position to give a statement, Mishra said. The matter is being probed, she added.

