New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): As India is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate the country's 75 years of Independence, the Union Ministry of Culture has launched a unique programme to invite the people to sing the national anthem and upload the video on website www.RASHTRAGAAN.IN.

The compilation of the National Anthem will be shown live on August 2021, according to a release by the Ministry of Culture.

The ministry said that this initiative will instill pride and unity among Indians all around.

The initiative was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat on July 25 as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The Prime Minister said, "It's an effort on part of the Ministry of Culture to have a maximum number of Indians sing the National Anthem together. For this, a website has been created - Rashtragan. in. With the help of this website, you can render the National Anthem and record it, thereby getting connected with the campaign. I hope you connect yourselves with this novel initiative."

Union Minister of Culture G Kishan Reddy on Sunday recorded himself singing the national anthem to encourage people, especially youth to sing and record the national anthem.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was started from Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram on 12th March this year with a 75-week countdown to the 75th anniversary of the country's Independence on 15th August 2022. Since then, programs related to Amrit Mahotsav are going on across the country from Jammu and Kashmir to Puducherry, Gujarat to the Northeast, said Reddy.

Several events are being organized and one such unique initiative, connected with the National Anthem, has been taken up by the Ministry of Culture for celebrating Independence Day this year to instill pride and unity among Indians all around the world. (ANI)

