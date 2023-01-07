Ahmedabad, Jan 7 (PTI) Culture, heritage, values and ideals are as important as innovation, technology and skilling for becoming a productive Indian who contributes to a better future not just of the country but the world, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said here on Saturday.

The Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics and Technology was in the city to attend the ongoing month-long 'Pramukh Swami Maharaj Centenary Festival.'

He said he was privileged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given him the responsibility of helping shape the future of young Indians by skilling, entrepreneurship, technology and innovation.

"But I can certainly testify to this absolute reality and truth that as we look at modern elements in innovation, technology and skilling, this reminds us that culture, heritage, values and ideals are as much an important part of growing up and becoming a young Indian, a productive Indian and a citizen of the world who can contribute to a better future, not just for ourselves but for the entire world," he said.

The messages, ideals and values of Pramukh Swami, the founder of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, ring true as India today assumes the presidency of the G20 and hopefully works with other countries in shaping a much better future for all, he said.

These messages, ideals and values help shape a future where "peace and prosperity are important directive principles of our lives rather than conflict and discord", the minister added.

Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel also attended the function on Saturday along with G20 chief coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla and High Commissioner of Canada, Cameron Mackay.

In his address, Mackay said Pramukh Swami's message "in the joy of others lies our own" continues to resonate around the world.

Pramukh Swami is widely respected in Canada for his work in education, disaster and humanitarian relief, and preserving and promoting indigenous and tribal culture, among others, Mackay added.

