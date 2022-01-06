New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 148.58 crore on Thursday, with 1,64,98,400 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years being given the first dose, according to the Union health ministry data.

More than 87 lakh (87,66,164) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm on Thursday.It includes 35,98,243 doses administered to beneficiaries in the 15-18 years age group.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1 last.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

