New Delhi [India], Apr 30 (ANI): Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis across the country, Indian Railways has so far delivered more than 664 MT LMO to Maharashtra (174 MT), Uttar Pradesh (356.47 MT), Madhya Pradesh (64 MT), and Delhi (70 MT), the government said on Friday.

Haryana and Telangana will start receiving their Oxygen Express shortly.

Madhya Pradesh will receive its second Oxygen Express carrying 47.37 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) from Bokaro to Sagar and Jabalpur in four tankers. The train started from Bokaro on April 29 and is currently moving uninterrupted towards its destination. The train is expected to reach its destination by today evening.

Two trains carrying LMO have set out for Haryana, which will receive its first and second Oxygen Express soon.

"Two trains, one from Rourkela to Haryana carrying 47.11 MT LMO in three tankers and another one from Angul to Haryana carrying 32 MT in two tankers are on their way to their destination," the government said.

Uttar Pradesh will receive its 7th Oxygen Express soon. The train is expected to start shortly from Bokaro carrying three tankers of LMO.

The UP government had requested to transport 10 ft ISO containers loaded with Liquid Oxygen from Jamshedpur to Lucknow.

"Additional planning is required to transport ISO containers and Railways Officials are currently working on the best possible options to move ISO containers safely and securely. It is expected that ISO containers carrying LMO will start loading on May 1 at Jamshedpur," the government said. (ANI)

