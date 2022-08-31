Bhopal, Aug 31 (PTI) Free of coronavirus-related curbs after two years, Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated with religious fervour across Madhya Pradesh, where idols of the popular deity were installed in homes and decorated pandals by devotees on Wednesday, marking the commencement of a ten-day festival.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the morning welcomed Lord Ganesh at his residence as he joined devotees in celebrations, which were subdued for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant curbs.

Chouhan, along with his wife and two sons, reached a market in Bhopal and brought a Lord Ganesh idol in an open vehicle to his residence in Shyamala Hills.

Later, the CM shared pictures of his family welcoming the elephant-headed God at his residence and said in a tweet, “After two years of terrible COVID-19, this is the time to celebrate the Ganesh festival with joy and enthusiasm without any restrictions.”

Chouhan said, “Lord Ganesh bestows wisdom and showers blessings on everyone. I am engrossed in his devotion.”

Earlier, the chief minister also worshipped Lord Ganesh while welcoming an idol of the deity in new state BJP office premises. State BJP chief VD Sharma and several party leaders were present on the occasion.

Congress leaders also welcomed Lord Ganesh at the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) headquarters in the state capital. Party leaders, including legislator PC Sharma, worshipped the idol of the deity at the PCC office.

Devotees across the state welcomed Lord Ganesh in their homes and also pandals (temporary structures set up to venerate deities) amid music and beating of drums.

In Indore, the ten-day Ganesh festival began with traditional fervour and enthusiasm. Devotees in large numbers thronged a famous Ganesh temple in the Khajrana locality of the city.

Cabinet minister Tulsi Silawat and Indore Collector Manish Singh also offered prayers at the temple, where the Lord Ganesh idol was decorated with ornaments.

Long queues of devotees were witnessed at the famous temple throughout the day.

People in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain and other cities of the state were seen welcoming Lord Ganesh in processions amid loud drum beats.

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava performed puja at a pandal set up in the municipal corporation premises.

