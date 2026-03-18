Washington DC [US], March 18 (ANI): Actor John Krasinski is back as Jack Ryan after his Prime Video action series ended after four seasons in 2023. Now, the CIA analyst turned deputy director is back in a sequel movie, titled 'Jack Ryan: Ghost War.'

The movie brings back several of the 'Jack Ryan' TV stars, including Wendell Pierce as James Greer, the deputy director of the CIA; Michael Kelly as Mike November, a former CIA station chief turned private security contractor; and Betty Gabriel as Elizabeth Wright, the CIA director, according to Variety.

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The cast also includes Sienna Miller, McKenna Bridger, Max Beesley, Douglas Hodge and JJ Feild.

In the trailer, John is seen performing difficult stunts and missions along with Wendell Pierce. From ammunition to hand combat, the series is expected to be full of action. The trailer of the series was shared by Amazon Prime Video on its Instagram handle.

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"Ghost War" is the sixth film in the "Jack Ryan" franchise, based on the fictional character from prolific author Tom Clancy.

Alec Baldwin first played Jack Ryan in 1990's 'The Hunt for Red October,' followed by a pair of Harrison Ford performances in 1992's 'Patriot Games' and 1994's 'Clear and Present Danger.'

Ben Affleck then took on the famous role in 2002's 'The Sum of All Fears,' and Chris Pine starred in the 2014 reboot 'Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit.'

Krasinski then brought the franchise to streaming with his series in 2019.

Andrew Bernstein, who's directed episodes of 'House,' 'Mad Men,' 'The Americans,' 'Ozark' and more, helms 'Ghost War.'

It's written by Aaron Rabin and Krasinski, based on a story by Krasinski and Noah Oppenheim. The film is produced by Paramount Pictures, Skydance Media, Genre Arts, Push Boot and Sunday Night Productions and is distributed by Amazon MGM Studios.

"Jack Ryan: Ghost War" will release on Prime Video on May 20. (ANI)

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