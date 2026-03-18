New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Qatar Airways operated five flights to India on Tuesday, a statement by the Indian Embassy in Qatar said.

These included two flights to Delhi and one each to Mumbai, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. In total, about 1,600 Indian nationals travelled on Qatar Airways flights that day.

Also Read | Meta Layoffs Could Trigger Industry-Wide Panic and Strategic Shifts, Analyst Suggests.

It may be noted that Qatar airspace remains largely closed and Qatar Airways is only operating limited, non-scheduled flights. It has announced flights to nine Indian destinations from tomorrow. As advised earlier, bookings can be made through Qatar Airways website, App or through travel agents, the statement said.

Embassy of India, Doha continues to facilitate temporary transit visas for Saudi Arabia for stranded Indian nationals who wish to travel to India via Saudi Arabia through land route across Salwa border.

Also Read | Donald Trump Administration Clashes With Joe Kent as NCTC Chief Quits Over Iran War Claims.

Embassy of India, Doha will be open on all days in the coming week for consular services including issuance of passports. Embassy's Control Room with its helplines, email and WhatsApp continues to function on a 24/7 basis.

Qatari authorities have reiterated that adhering to the instructions issued by official authorities and demonstrating awareness and social responsibility in handling information and developments are fundamental pillars in enhancing public safety and maintaining community stability. The Indian community is requested to abide by this public notice.

Indian community organizations and the Embassy have collaborated to support the needy Indian fishermen community in Qatar with provision of dry rations, as per the statement.

https://x.com/IndEmbDoha/status/2033912768399560954?s=20

https://x.com/qatarairways/status/2033295057986744586?s=20

Qatar Airways is operating limited flights from Doha.

Qatar Airways will operate a revised limited number of flights from 18 March to 28 March 2026. These schedules have been enhanced to give more flexibility to passengers wishing to travel.

Passengers who currently hold a confirmed booking on a flight to one of the destinations listed in the new schedule will be contacted with new flight information. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)