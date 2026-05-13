India News | Customs Seize 566 Boxes of Foreign-origin Cigarettes at Ahmedabad Airport; Three Held

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 13 (ANI): Ahmedabad Customs department officials intercepted three passengers and seized over 1.13 lakh sticks of foreign-origin cigarettes at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) on Wednesday.

The passengers, who arrived from Dubai via Emirates Flight, were intercepted at the Arrival Hall based on suspicious X-ray images of their checked-in baggage.

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According to Customs officials, a detailed examination of the luggage led to the recovery of a massive consignment of cigarettes concealed inside.

"The seized goods include 280 boxes containing 56,000 sticks of 'Mond' brand and 286 boxes containing 57,200 sticks of 'Gudang Garam' brand foreign-origin cigarettes," an official statement said.

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The total seizure amounted to 566 boxes containing 1,13,200 cigarette sticks.

The goods have been seized under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

Further investigation into the matter is currently underway to determine the intended recipients of the smuggled items. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)