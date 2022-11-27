New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The airport customs preventive officers, seized 1849 grams of gold jewellery worth over 94 lakhs from two passengers at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, the Customs department informed on Sunday.

The officers had received intelligence, based on which they made the arrests on Friday.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2022: Luka Modric-led Croatia Jump to Top of the Group F Standings with 4-1 … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

The two arrested persons have been identified as Amit Bhandari and Rohit Chhugani, both residents of Jodhpur, who had arrived from Dubai.

The passengers were intercepted after the passengers crossed the green channel and their baggage was examined through x-ray.

Also Read | India International Trade Fair 2022: Khadi India Pavilion Registers Record Sale of Rs 12.06 Crore.

While the baggage was being inspected, some suspicious x-ray images of black color were observed in the baggage.

On checking, 1849 grams of assorted gold jewellery were recovered, having a tariff value of Rs 94,80,667.

The recoveries were made under section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962, while the arrests were made under section 104 of the Customs Act, 1962.

Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)