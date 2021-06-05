New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Customs officials seized a total of 222 iPhones of various models along with various electronic goods among other items with an overall estimated value of over Rs 2.5 crore were seized from Delhi airport's new courier terminal on Saturday, officials said.

Apart from 222 iPhones, 173 used laptops, 4391 bottles of food supplements, 10 Sony PS 5 and cosmetics with an overall market value of around Rs 2.50 crore were seized at New Courier Terminal by Special Investigation and Intelligence Branch (SIIB) of Air Cargo Customs Export Commissionerate, Delhi Customs said.

The goods were misdeclared as household goods from Dubai. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Thursday, customs department seized 367 iPhones with an estimated market value of Rs 3.19 crore shipped from Riyadh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)