Thane, May 17 (PTI) High-speed winds uprooted many trees and electricity poles, partially damaged two buildings besides many houses and in Thane and Palghar districts neighbouring Mumbai on Monday as the very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae was barrelling towards Gujarat, officials said.

Hoardings fell on the ground at many places.

In Kalyan, two persons travelling on a two-wheeler were injured after a huge hoarding fell on them.

A water tank on the terrace of a hospital broke and fell in the afternoon. Also, a power supply line broke and fell on road in Bazarpeth area.

No one was injured in these incidents.

In Thane city, part of a building located in Lokmanya Nagar collapsed in the afternoon following heavy rains, a senior civic official said.

In Mumbra, the slab of a building located in Bhoir Compound crumbled.

No casualty was reported in both incidents.

In Kalva, also in the Thane district, the main entrance archof the Chatrapati Shivaji Hospital collapsed following heavy rains, officials said.

In the neighbouring Palghar district, at least 13 houses were partially damaged during the day.

