New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday approved providing Rs 10 lakh ex gratia to the family of the nine-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly raped and killed in the Old Nangal area of southwest Delhi earlier this month.

Kejriwal had last week visited the parents of the victim and announced the compensation besides ordering a magisterial probe into the incident.

Also Read | Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Meets Amit Shah, Demands Immediate Repeal of New Farm Laws.

"The chief minister has approved the file of giving compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the victim. It will be soon paid to them," said a government official.

The girl died under mysterious circumstances on August 1 when she went to get water from a cooler at a crematorium. The girl's parents alleged that she was raped and her body was forcibly cremated by a crematorium priest who had falsely claimed that she was electrocuted.

Also Read | Drunk Man Kills Neighbour’s Goat in Bihar’s Aurangabad District, Arrested.

Hundreds of locals, including the victim's parents, staged a protest near the site of the incident, demanding capital punishment for the convicts. They were later removed by the police.

The Delhi Police said that based on the statement of the victim's mother, rape charges have been added in the FIR. Four people, including the priest, have been arrested. Later the case was transferred to the Delhi Police's Crime Branch.

The tragic incident has led to a nationwide outcry with many political leaders visiting the parents of the victim.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)