Bengaluru, Apr 30 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said a special meeting of the state cabinet to discuss the Social and Educational Survey report, popularly known as 'caste census', has been postponed, and no date has been fixed yet.

The cabinet was expected to discuss the survey report on May 2.

"Date has not been fixed yet to discuss it (caste census). There was a thought to discuss it on May 2, but the date has not been fixed yet," Parameshwara said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "There is a regular cabinet meeting on May 9, but to discuss the caste census there will be a separate cabinet meeting. It has been postponed, and the date is yet to be fixed."

Amid internal differences over the caste census report, a special meeting of the state cabinet that met on April 17 to discuss it, ended inconclusive, without any major decision.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil, after the meeting, had said that the cabinet discussed the parameters used for the survey, and sought for more information and technical details from senior officials.

The cabinet will once again discuss the survey report on May 2 and decide on it, he had said.

According to sources, on April 17, some ministers expressed reservations about the survey report, citing concerns expressed from several quarters, calling it unscientific and outdated, and about undercounting. Following this, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked all ministers to give their opinion in writing or verbally.

Various communities, especially Karnataka's two dominant ones -- Vokkaligas and Veershaiva-Lingayats -- have expressed strong reservations about the survey that has been done, calling it "unscientific", and have demanded that it be rejected, and a fresh survey be conducted.

Objections have also been raised by various sections of society, and there are also strong voices against it from within the ruling Congress.

However, not everyone is opposed. Leaders and organisations representing Dalits and some sections of OBCs, among others, are in support of it, and want the government to make the survey report public and proceed with it, stating the government has spent about Rs 160 crore public money on it.

With strong disapproval from the two politically influential communities, the survey report may turn out to be a political hot potato for the government, as it may set the stage for a confrontation, with Dalits and some sections of OBCs, among others, demanding for it to be made public and implemented.

