Mumbai, April 30: April 2025 comes to a close today, and tomorrow, Thursday, May 1, marks the start of May, the fifth month of the year. With the new month of May 2025 starting on Thursday, people are looking online to find out how many bank holidays and stock market holidays there are in May this year. While banks are likely to remain closed for a total of 12 days in May 2025, scroll below to know the list of share market holidays for the upcoming month.

One Stock Market Holiday in May 2025?

According to the share market holiday list shared by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), there is only one share market holiday in May 2025, which has 31 days. The lone stock market holiday in May is on Thursday, May 1, because it is Maharashtra Day or Maharashtra Din. This means trading will remain suspended on both NSE and BSE on May 1, due to Maharashtra Day. Stock Market Holiday on May 01: Is Share Market Open or Closed for Maharashtra Day 2025? Know if Trading Will Happen on NSE and BSE.

Full List of Share Market Holidays in 2025

1 26-Feb-2025 Wednesday Mahashivratri 2 14-Mar-2025 Friday Holi 3 31-Mar-2025 Monday Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid) 4 10-Apr-2025 Thursday Shri Mahavir Jayanti 5 14-Apr-2025 Monday Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti 6 18-Apr-2025 Friday Good Friday 7 01-May-2025 Thursday Maharashtra Day 8 15-Aug-2025 Friday Independence Day / Parsi New Year 9 27-Aug-2025 Wednesday Shri Ganesh Chaturthi 10 02-Oct-2025 Thursday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra 11 21-Oct-2025 Tuesday Diwali Laxmi Pujan 12 22-Oct-2025 Wednesday Balipratipada 13 05-Nov-2025 Wednesday Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev 14 25-Dec-2025 Thursday Christmas

How Many Share Market Holidays in April 2025?

Notably, May 1 is also celebrated as Labour Day globally. According to the 2025 stock market holiday list, there were three share market holidays in April, the fourth month of the year. The NSE and BSE were closed for trading on April 10 for Mahavir Jayanti, then again on April 14 for Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti, and for the third time on April 18 for Good Friday. Stock Market Holidays in 2025: BSE and NSE To Observe 14 Non-Trading Days in Coming Year, Check Full List Here.

After the May 1 stock market holiday, the share market will observe the next holiday on August 15 on account of Independence Day and Augus 27 for Ganesh Chaturthi.

