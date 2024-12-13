New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Lok Sabha Friday witnessed heated exchanges between the opposition and treasury benches with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh alleging the Congress always chose power over Constitution, drawing a sharp counter from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who accused the BJP government of breaking the 'suraksha kavach' that the Constitution provided.

Initiating a two-day debate in Lok Sabha on "Discussion on the Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India", Singh alleged that the Congress never tolerated autonomy of institutions and tried to destroy constitutional principles and spirit.

Also Read | Latur Shocker: Doctor, Nephew Arrested for Beating Security Guard to Death at Hospital.

He said the Congress has sought to project the Constitution as its own contribution, while deliberately ignoring the contribution of several leaders.

"The talk of protection of the Constitution does not seem appropriate coming from it (Congress). These days, I see that many opposition leaders keep the Constitution in their pockets. Actually, this is what they have learnt from childhood, they have seen their families keep the Constitution in their pockets for generations," he said.

Also Read | HC on Sex on Marriage Promise: Kerala High Court Refuses To Quash Rape Case Against Man Who Withdrew His Marriage Offer by Saying 'Sex Is Not Promise'.

The BJP on the other hand, he said, always bows before the Constitution and has never played with the independence and autonomy of institutions, drawing taunts from opposition benches.

Singh said the Congress, during its decades in power, often amended the Constitution with a "malicious" spirit to change it gradually, while the Narendra Modi government has affected amendments to strengthen its fundamental values and for people's empowerment.

Whenever there was a choice, the Congress chose power over the Constitution, he claimed.

It always tried to "hijack and appropriate" the framing of the Constitution, Singh said, highlighting the imposition of Emergency, dismissal of many state governments and superseding of Supreme Court judges for "standing up" to the then Indira Gandhi government to charge the party with violating constitutional principles.

Taking a jibe at the opposition, he said, he is surprised that those who subverted the Constitution are now speaking for its protection.

The two-day debate is likely to end with the prime minister's speech on Saturday, and is being seen as a highlight of the ongoing winter session which is witnessing frequent disruptions over Adani issue and Congress-George Soros issues.

Singh spoke of the original copy of the Constitution carrying drawings of gods and tributes to Indian traditions to assert that it also carries India's civilisational and cultural values.

He also recalled the contribution by women in the making of the Constitution, saying the "founding mothers" who are often ignored while "founding fathers" are often spoken about.

Singh lauded the role of the Supreme Court as the "custodian" and "interpreter" of the Constitution, citing its judgments that negated the then Congress regime's bid to topple opposition-ruled state governments.

He also slammed Congress for its idea of "committed judiciary, committed bureaucracy and committed institutions", a reference particularly to Indira Gandhi's rule in the 1970s.

Singh said the Modi government has ensured that the Constitution is applicable in Jammu and Kashmir by repealing Article 370, amid thumping of desks by NDA MPs.

After Singh spoke, Priyanka Gandhi made her maiden speech and alleged that it seems Modi has not understood that it is 'Bharat ka Samvidhan' and not 'Sangh ka Vidhan'.

Had it not been for the Lok Sabha poll results, the ruling party would have started changing the Constitution, the newly-elected Wayanad MP said.

The Congress has been claiming that the BJP has sought to change the Constitution in case they got a majority.

Priyanka Gandhi highlighted the BJP's alleged attempts to change the Constitution, "growing monopoly" of the Adani Group, atrocities on women, incidents of violence in Sambhal and Manipur, and the demand for a nationwide caste census.

Taking a jibe at Singh, she said those in the ruling party often talk about the past but they should tell the country what they are doing currently.

"What is your responsibility? Or does all the responsibility lie with Jawaharlal Nehru ji," she asked.

"His name can be erased from the books, but his role in the Independence struggle and nation building can never be erased from this country," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Countering criticism of the Emergency, she said the BJP should learn from it and apologise for its mistakes.

She also accused the BJP of causing governments to fall on the strength of money power and cited examples of Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh.

"Was the Constitution not applicable to these states," she asked.

Priyanka Gandhi also challenged the BJP to hold elections using the ballot paper, saying it will expose the reality.

Slamming the BJP over its alleged divisive politics, she said seeds of suspicion and hatred are being sown where the Constitution gave a protective shield of unity,

"The 'suraksha kavach' of unity is being broken. The prime minister touches his forehead to the Constitution but when there are cries for justice from Sambhal, Hathras and Manipur, there is not a wrinkle on his forehead," the Congress MP said.

"It seems Prime Minister Modi hasn't understood that 'Bharat ka Samvidhan' is not 'Sangh ka Vidhan'," she said.

The government, she alleged, is working to weaken the reservation policy through lateral entry and privatisation.

She said the truth is that the BJP is chanting 'Constitution, Constitution' because they realise the people of this country will keep the Constitution alive and protect it.

Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav alleged that efforts are underway to reduce the country's minorities, particularly Muslims, to "second-grade" citizens, and claimed their rights and properties are being systematically eroded.

He charged the government with fostering inequality and failing to uphold the constitutional rights of the marginalized.

Panchayati Raj Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh accused the previous Congress governments of misusing Article 356 of the Indian Constitution to topple the opposition governments in states.

Participating in the debate, he said those who have insulted the Constitution are now walking with a copy of the Constitution and trying to show off as if they are protecting it.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra accused the Modi government of "bleeding the Constitution from a thousand cuts" and claimed it is crystal clear that the political executive for the past 10 years has "systematically eroded democracy".

Her reference to the death of judge B H Loya created uproar in Lok Sabha as Union minister Kiren Rijiju accused her of raising a matter settled by the Supreme Court, and warned of "appropriate parliamentary action". The house witnessed two adjournments over the issue.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)