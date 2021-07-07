New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) The Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has issued a notice to the three civic bodies here and sought details of teacher posts lying vacant following reports of 50 per cent of the MCD schools not adhering to the Right to Education Act's mandate of pupil-teacher ratio.

Almost 50 per cent of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) schools in Delhi are not following the RTE Act's mandate of pupil-teacher ratio (PTR), while 98 per cent of the Delhi government schools are maintaining it, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Sunday.

He said according to the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) Plus 2019-20 report by the Ministry of Education (MOE), the poor PTR in the schools run by the BJP-ruled MCDs is bringing down the overall PTR in the city schools.

In the notice issued to the East, North and South civic bodies, the panel said, "It has come to the notice of the Commission...that nearly half of the MCD schools do not adhere to the pupil-teacher ratio prescribed under the Right to Education Act".

The panel said it has decided to conduct an inquiry into this "alleged violation of the RTE Act".

The panel has sought explanation about the number of teaching positions lying vacant (schoolwise) in schools run and aided by the MCDs.

The DCPCR has asked the three civic bodies to provide this data classifying regular, contractual and guest teachers and has requested the director (education) to file an affidavit with the commission outlining actions or efforts undertaken by the MCD to fill vacancies in schools run and aided by them in the last three years and Plan of Action indicating timelines by when the vacancies shall be filled.

"The Commission expects...the MCD to file its detailed submission on or before July 12. Please take notice that failure to comply shall constrain the Commission to initiate proceedings under the Civil Procedure Code," the notice said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)