New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Friday issued a notice to Delhi Police in connection with an attack on a 16-year-old girl by a stalker.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal issued the notice taking suo-moto cognizance of media reports of the case.

The girl was shot at by her stalker on August 25 when she was returning to her home from her school.

The girl's father also alleged that the boy had been stalking his daughter for the past few months and a complaint was made in this regard to the local beat constable of Delhi Police but no action was taken in the matter.

"The Delhi Commission for Women has taken suo-moto cognizance of media reports of the case of stalking and attempt to murder of a 16-year-old girl in Sangam Vihar area of Delhi. As per the reports, the girl was shot at by her stalker on 25.08.2022 when she was returning to her home from her school. It is alleged by the father (of the girl) that the boy had been stalking his daughter for the past few months and a complaint was made in this regard to the local beat constable of Delhi Police, but no action was taken in the matter. Presently, the girl is admitted in hospital and is critical," the notice reads.

The DCW has sought a copy of the FIR registered in the matter, details of the accused arrested in the matter along with the action taken after the complaint received by Delhi Police from the family regarding the offence of stalking latest by August 30.

The commission also asked the Police to provide details of action taken against the police officials with respect to the allegations made by the father of the girl. (ANI)

