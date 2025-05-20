New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The DDA will in a week launch a new housing scheme, 'Apna Ghar Awaas Yojana 2025,' Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said on Tuesday.

This would be the third housing scheme to be launched by Delhi Development Authority this year after 'Sabka Ghar Awaas Yojana' and 'Shramik Awaas Yojana'.

Also Read | Will Ladki Bahin Yojana Get Scrapped? Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Responds.

The latest scheme offers a total of 7,500 houses in Loknayakpuram, Siraspur, and Narela across the EWS, LIG, MIG, and HIG category of flats. The bookings will open May 27.

It has on offer 226 flats in the HIG category in Narela, and around 482 flats in the MIG category in Narela and Lokkalyanpuram. The remaining 7,018 flats are being offered to EWS and Lower Income Group (LIG) categories.

Also Read | TIME100 Most Influential People in Philanthropy 2025 List: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath Among World's Top Donors, Check Full List Here.

The scheme offers a 25 per cent discount in the LIG category flats and a 15 per cent discount for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and High-Income Group (HIG) flats in Narela and Loknayakpuram.

The HIG flats range from Rs 1.2 crore to Rs 1.4 crore after 15 per cent discount. For MIG flats, the price range is between Rs 86 lakh and Rs 1 crore.

Depending on the location, in lower income group flats, the price range is between Rs 17 lakh to Rs 21 lakh, and for the economically weaker section the price starts from Rs 11 lakh up to Rs 27 lakh after 15 per cent discount.

"The newly introduced scheme is open to all and offers an inclusive and attractive homeownership opportunity to Indian citizens aged 18 years or older on a first-come, first-serve basis," a DDA statement said.

Saxena also launched a dedicated chatbot service developed for these housing schemes.

"Having remained in the red for over a decade, DDA has posted an impressive surplus of Rs 1,371 crore at the end of financial year 2024-25. The massive surplus this year is primarily on account of the unprecedented sale of housing units across all categories at various locations," the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)