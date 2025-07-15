New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has directed several e-commerce platforms to de-list products infringing the "Reliance" and "Jio" trademarks.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee, in an interim order passed on July 10, found plaintiff Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) prima facie entitled for protection as the balance of convenience was in its favour and said not granting an ex-parte injunction would cause irreparable loss and injury.

"The defendants 22 to 28 are directed to take down/delist the impugned listings/ pages of the defendants 1 to 21...," the court said.

The order came on RIL's plea alleging infringement of its trademarks and the court ordered the e-commerce websites, including Amazon and Flipkart, to delist products infringing the trademarks.

It also barred the manufacturing, selling or advertising of products with Reliance and Jio trademarks.

The court said such products were sold through online e-commerce platforms where consumers rely on brand name and logos to identify the origin of goods.

If any confusion between the products is allowed to continue it could risk consumer safety, it added.

RIL alleged several sellers on e-commerce platforms sold fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) products using the trademarks of Reliance.

Reliance was stated to be involved in the FMCG business, selling fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy products, and other everyday groceries through both online and offline channels.

