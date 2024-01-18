New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) On the recommendations of the National Human Rights Commission, the Rajasthan government has agreed to pay relief of Rs 30 lakh each to the next of kin of six bus passengers who died due to electrocution in Jalore district three years ago, an official statement said Thursday.

"The NHRC, setting aside the no negligence contention of the Rajasthan government, recommended that it pay Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin (of the six passengers who died due to electrocution when their bus came into contact with an unguarded high voltage wire in the Jalore district on January 16, 2021," the rights panel said in the statement.

The Commission had taken cognisance of the incident based on a complaint and sought reports from the Electricity Department of the state government.

"Based on the material on record, it concluded that there was negligence on the part of the Electricity Department in fixing the electricity poles on the road. There was the absence of guarding the 11 KV electricity connection which was in contravention to Section 73 of Central Electricity Regulation 2010," the NHRC said.

