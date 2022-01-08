Chandigarh [India], January 8 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party National Spokesperson Raghav Chadha and AAP MLA from Punjab Jarnail Singh alleged foul play the day after Bharatiya Janata Party mayor from Chandigarh took an oath to office.

In a tweet today, Chadha said, "SHOCKING DEATH OF DEMOCRACY| DC illegally elected BJP's Mayor despite AAP winning more seats. AAP senior leaders are waiting outside his office but he now refuses to meet them."

Also Read | Bulli Bai App Creator Niraj Bishnoi Had 5 Different Twitter Handles, Claims DCP KPS Malhotra.

Singh also expressed his anguish following the incident.

"Congress councillors directly joined BJP after BJP witnessed reduced number of seats. Even after that, BJP took help from the bureaucracy when the votes turned out to be low in number. It is an attempt of killing democracy by misrepresenting right votes," Singh said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Kills Pregnant Minor Girl With Son's Help For Family 'Honour' in Kanpur; Arrested.

Bharatiya Janata Party's Sarabjit Kaur has been elected as the new mayor of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

Sarabjit Kaur secured 14 out of 28 votes cast in the election to secure her seat.

Soon after the declaration of the results, Aam Aadmi Party councillors created a ruckus in the assembly hall of Municipal Corporation Chandigarh.

In Chandigarh civic polls that took place last month, new entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had put up a spectacular show by winning 14 of 35 wards.

Chandigarh civic polls hold relevance as they were held just months before the Punjab Assembly polls. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)