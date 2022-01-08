New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): While investigating the Bulli Bai case, the Delhi police have found out that app creator Niraj Bishnoi had created five different Twitter handles with the initial name 'giyu', named after a gaming character to carry out his satanic deeds.

The following Twitter handles have been identified, which are @giyu2002, @giyu007, @giyuu84, @giyu94 and @giyu44. Out of these, the account @giyu2002 has been found associated with one FIR registered in the Kishangarh police station of South West Delhi. Bishnoi, from the @giyu2002 Twitter handle, had made lewd comments and tweeted about auctions of women, DCP IFSO special cell, KPS Malhotra claimed on Thursday.

Bishnoi, who was arrested from his home in Assam on Thursday, created another account @giyu44 on January 3, 2022, to challenge Mumbai police's investigation to arrest him, said DCP IFSO special cell, KPS Malhotra. "He had tried to show his location in Nepal", said Malhotra.

The account @giyu007 came to light when the 'Sulli deal' case was under investigation. Through this handle, he had tried to plant some information regarding the possible propagator/originator of the 'Sulli deals' app.

"During this time, he also created a fake profile of a girl and tried to communicate with the investigating agency as a news reporter. Later, he came in contact with various other news reporters and tried to plant his misinformation with his nefarious goals", added DCP Malhotra. (ANI)

