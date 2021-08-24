New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Tuesday directed a Delhi government-appointed committee to decide within six weeks a senior citizen's complaint against overcharging by a private hospital here for his COVID-19 treatment.

“The committee is directed that as and when the petitioner files a complaint, the same be decided expeditiously after following due procedure and within six weeks,” ordered Justice Rekha Palli who was hearing the senior citizen's petition seeking a refund of the excess amount charged by the private hospital in violation of the government order fixing rates for COVID related treatment.

Also Read | Bengaluru Man Kills Wife After She Refuses to Cook Chicken Fry For Him; Arrested.

The court also granted liberty to the petitioner to take appropriate legal recourse if he felt aggrieved by the decision of the committee.

“A writ petition will not lie. Why don't you go to the committee. There is a procedure for filing a complaint. If there is still a grievance, you can take legal recourse,” the judge told the petitioner's counsel Kavinesh RM.

Also Read | Bihar: Liquor Smuggler Ordered to Look After 5 Children’s Education and Strictly Asked to Follow Prohibition Law.

Delhi government counsel Satyakam said that on June 15, an order was issued for setting up a committee at each district, under the chairpersonship of the concerned ADM/SDM, to deal with complaints of overcharging against private hospitals.

He added that the committee looked into the complaints and decided them in a time-bound manner.

“Lots of cases have been there where refund has been given,” the counsel informed.

In the present case, the petitioner, who is aged 63 years, claimed that he was admitted to a private hospital here for 36 days last year for COVID-19 treatment and was discharged after paying medical expenses of over Rs 17 lakh.

Alleging that the charges were calculated in violation of the rate approved by the government, the petition filed through advocate Prashant Shukla submitted that “the Respondent No.2 (hospital) falls under the category of NABH accredited Hospitals (Including entry level) and is allowed only to charge at a maximum rate up to Rs.18,000/- per day provided that the patient was admitted in ICU with the need of Ventilator.”

The petition argued that it was unethical and inhuman for the private/corporate hospitals to encash on the miseries of the common man.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)