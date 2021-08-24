Bengaluru, August 24: A 30-year-old man allegedly killed his wife in Karnataka's capital city Bengaluru. The accused beat his wife to death as she refused to cook chicken fry. The incident took place on the night of August 18. The accused has been identified as Mubarak Pasha. He is a resident of Tarabanahalli near Chikkabanavara. Man Kills Wife After Sex in Nainital; Arrested by Delhi Police.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the parents of Shirin Banu, Pasha's wife, registered a missing complaint. Suspicion on Pasha grew stringer as he started to avoid the police. The accused finally confessed his crime on Monday. He reportedly arrived at the police station along with his lawyer. Pune Man Kills Wife by Strangulating Her With Rope at Their Residence in Nigdi, Arrested.

The accused told police that he had killed his 28-year-old wife and dumped her body in Chikkabanavara lake. On August 18, the accused had told his wife to prepare chicken fry. However, when the accused came home, he found that Banu had not prepared chicken. As per Pasha, he smashed the head of his wife with a wooden log in a fit of anger as she allegedly replied arrogantly.

At the time of the incident, their children were sleeping. He then wrapped the goody in a gunny bag and then carried the body on his bike and disposed it off in the lake. The couple had three children. The body is yet to be recovered. The police have launched an investigation into the case. The accused sells beds and pillows.

