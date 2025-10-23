Patna (Bihar) [India], October 23 (ANI): As Mahagathbandhan attempts to resolve the issue of "friendly fight" on a few assembly seats, Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday asserted that decisions required to secure victory in the upcoming assembly elections have already been taken.

"Whatever decision needed to be taken to secure victory has been taken," Khera told reporters here.

Also Read | India Invites Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney for Talks With PM Narendra Modi to Boost Trade and Economic Ties: Canadian Media.

The Congress leader took a jibe at Prashant Kishor over his claim that the "contest is between NDA and Jan Suraaj", saying that everyone has the right to dream.

"Everyone has the right to speak and dream. We are very confident. We are getting the blessings of Bihar," Khera said.

Also Read | India Stock Market Today, October 23: Markets Open With Rally, Nifty Crosses 26,000 for 1st Time Since September 2024; Sensex Near All-Time High.

Later, the Congress leader refuted claims of clashes within the Mahagathbandhan.

"Let the opposition say whatever they want to say, but there was never a clash between us (Mahagathbandhan). Is this (Tejashwi Yadav's photo in the poster) a relevant issue? Does this issue make any sense to the youth of Bihar?" Khera said.

"Can you see anyone upset? Everyone is smiling. When was it (the situation) bad?" he asked.

When asked about PM Modi's scheduled visit to poll-bound Bihar, the Congress leader argued that it doesn't make a difference. "He can come; how does that make a difference? Bihar will treat some people as guests, and it will expect other people to form its government. We are very confident that we will win," he added.

When asked about senior Congress leaders not accompanying candidates during nomination, Khera said, "Let those who want to show off, do it. We are contesting elections on issues. Our alliance is contesting the polls on issues. This is not an era or the time of showing off. Bihar is troubled; its youth is troubled. So, do you want to show off with 'band baaja'? Do it then."

As the election dates come closer, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav is likely to be announced as the Chief Ministerial candidate by the opposition Mahagathbandhan today.

The declaration of Tejashwi as Mahagathbandhan's CM face is expected to be made during a joint press conference by alliance parties. Tejashwi, the Bihar Leader of Opposition (LoP), has previously served as Deputy Chief Minister.

This comes a day after the Congress high command rushed senior party leader Ashok Gehlot to Patna to defuse tensions within the grand alliance.

Gehlot met RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav at their residence in Patna amid reports of a widening rift between alliance partners, stemming from the issue of a "friendly fight" on some assembly seats.

Gehlot, who has been named as Senior Election Observer by the AICC, assured that the INDIA bloc is "fully united" after he and the Bihar Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru met with RJD's top leadership.

Further speaking about the friendly fights on some seats in the alliance, Gehlot assured that it is not something out of the ordinary and Mahagathbandhan has "no problem" at all.

"In 243 seats, due to local leaders and equations, a situation like a friendly fight sometimes arises on 5-7 seats. This is a very small number, but a campaign was run against the Mahagathbandhan in the media over it, whereas in reality, there is no problem at all," he said.

The Mahagathbandhan has about 12 seats where at least two allies have filed nominations. However, this notion of a friendly fight has invited criticism from the NDA alliance, which has had no fissures after its seat-sharing arrangements were announced.

The 2025 Bihar elections will have the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.

NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state.

The assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)