Kandla (Gujarat) [India], March 14 (ANI): Deendayal Port Authority Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh on Saturday chaired a trade meet following the historic achievement of crossing the 150 million ton cargo throughput milestone.

Sushil Kumar Singh interacted with stakeholders and conveyed his appreciation for their efforts. He also addressed the meet. It was a moment of appreciation and interaction with stakeholders whose continued support drives Kandla towards new records and maritime excellence.

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The Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla, has achieved a historic milestone by handling over 150 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo. Surpassing its previous records, the port reached this historic mark with 18 days remaining in the current fiscal year, making it the fastest to reach 150 MMT in the history of Indian Major Ports.

"This accomplishment reflects the commitment of Kandla Port towards operational excellence, efficient logistics management and seamless maritime services," Sushil Kumar Singh said in a statement on Friday.

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Even amidst the evolving geopolitical situation, the Port continues to maintain Operational resilience." It remains fully geared to handle the surge in Vessel traffic. With more than 35 vessels expected to be handled in the next 72 hours, Kandla Port demonstrates robust demand and operational readiness," he said.

Sushil Kumar Singh said the cargo throughput milestone is not merely a numerical achievement but a symbol of India's growing maritime strength.

"Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister and the ambitions envisioned in Viksit Bharat@2047, the historic milestone is not merely a numerical achievement but a symbol of India's growing maritime strength and the collective resolve to contribute towards the realisation of vision under Viksit Bharat @ 2047," he said.

"We remain fully committed to strengthening the Port's capabilities and operational efficiency, driving the nation's economic growth and global maritime leadership," he added.

Earlier in a post on X on Friday, DPA said it is gearing up to handle the surge in incoming vessels. Systems are working efficiently to accommodate reconfigured voyages and provide services to the best possible standards. (ANI)

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