Mancherial, March 14: The Telangana police have launched an investigation into the alleged mass killing of nearly 100 stray dogs in Kishtapur village, located in the Mancherial district. The incident came to light after animal rights activists from the Stray Animal Foundation of India filed a formal complaint, alleging that village officials authorized the systematic poisoning of the canines.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the village sarpanch and the panchayat secretary are among those accused of orchestrating the culling. Activists claim the dogs were rounded up and administered lethal injections or poisoned food before their carcasses were quickly disposed of in nearby forest areas to hide the evidence. While the physical remains were largely cleared before investigators arrived, witness testimonies and local reports have provided a basis for the criminal case. Mass Dog Killing in Telangana: Over 1,100 Strays Killed in 30 Days; What’s Driving the Brutal Cull?.

This tragedy is not an isolated event in the region. Over the past year, Telangana has seen a disturbing rise in mass culling reports. Similar incidents were recorded in the Siddipet and Mahabubnagar districts, where hundreds of strays were allegedly poisoned or shot by municipal contractors. Animal welfare groups argue that these illegal killings are often used as a shortcut by local bodies to bypass the mandatory Animal Birth Control (ABC) and vaccination programs required by law. Mass Dog Killing in Telangana: Lethal Injections Used To Murder 300 Stray Dogs in Hanamkonda, 2 Sarpanches Among 9 Booked.

The Mancherial police have booked the accused under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Authorities are currently working to recover remains for forensic analysis to confirm the toxins used in the Kishtapur incident.

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