India News | Deeply Grateful for Overwhelming Support Shown by Global Community for India's Membership to UNSC: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he is "deeply grateful" for the overwhelming support shown by the global community for India's membership of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

With a comfortable victory of 184 votes in the 193-member General Assembly, India on Wednesday was elected unopposed as a non-permanent member of the 15 members UNSC for the 2021-22 term.

The Prime Minister said that India will work with all member countries to promote global peace, security, resilience and equity.

"Deeply grateful for the overwhelming support shown by the global community for India's membership of the @UN Security Council. India will work with all member countries to promote global peace, security, resilience and equity," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

The UN General Assembly held elections for the President of the 75th session of the Assembly, five non-permanent members of the Security Council and members of the Economic and Social Council on Wednesday (June 17, 2020), amid special voting arrangements in place at the UN Headquarters in strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.

Speaking to ANI, TS Tirumurti, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, said India's election as a non-permanent member at UNSC is a recognition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's global role and his strong engagement across countries.

"Our election is a recognition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's global role. His strong engagement across countries and across regions has clearly found resonance," he said. (ANI)

