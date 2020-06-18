Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Twitter Introduces Audio Tweet Feature for Limited iOS Users in the US, How to Record and Tweet With Audio

Technology IANS| Jun 18, 2020 09:27 AM IST
Twitter Audio Tweets (Photo Credits: Twitter)

San Francisco, June 17: Soon you would be able to post a 140-second long audio tweet, along with the 280 characters as text, as the micro-blogging platform on Wednesday rolled out a test for a limited number of people in the US to record audio snippets and attach those to tweets. Each voice Tweet captures up to 140 seconds of audio. To recall, Twitter originally had 140-character limit for tweets, which was later increased to 280. How Twitter Fleets Works: Here is How You Can Compose Your First Fleet and Start Using The New Story Feature by Twitter.

"Have more to say? Keep talking. Once you reach the time limit for a (textual) Tweet, a new voice Tweet starts automatically to create a thread. Once you're done, tap the Done button to end your recording and go back to the composer screen to Tweet," said the company. "Sometimes 280 characters aren't enough and some conversational nuances are lost in translation. So starting today, we're testing a new feature that will add a more human touch to the way we use Twitter – your very own voice," said Twitter.

Audio can only be added to original tweets and the users can't include those in replies or retweets with a comment. Tweeting with your voice is not too different from Tweeting with text. To start, open the Tweet composer and tap the new icon with wavelengths. You'll see your profile photo with the record button at the bottom – tap this to record your voice. People will see your voice Tweet appear on their timeline alongside other Tweets.

"To listen, tap the image. On iOS only, playback will start in a new window docked at the bottom of your timeline and you can listen as you scroll," informed Twitter.

You can also keep listening while doing other things on your phone or on the go. Twitter hopes that voice Tweeting will create a more human experience for listeners and storytellers alike

