New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): In a significant anti-encroachment operation, the Defence Estates Office, Delhi Circle, freed five acres of prime Defence land at Brar Square, Delhi Cantonment, from unauthorised occupation, said an official statement.

The site had been encroached upon by illegal dairies, temporary shanties, and other unauthorised structures. The operation was initiated following a tip-off from a military unit co-located with the encroached site.

It was executed by the Office of the Defence Estates Officer, Delhi Circle, under the leadership of Rakesh, Sub Divisional Officer, with the full support of the Police Authorities, Local Military Authorities, and the Cantonment Board Delhi.

The reclaimed land, valued at approximately Rs 165 crore, has now been secured and is available for strategic Defence use.

This operation is part of an ongoing drive by the Defence Estates Officer (DEO), Delhi Circle, to remove unauthorised occupations from Defence land in the National Capital. In a recent initiative, 3 acres of prime Defence land adjoining Terminal 1D of IGI Airport were also reclaimed.

Further actions targeting unauthorised settlements within the Delhi Cantonment area are planned in the near future.

"Defence land is a critical and strategic national asset, and its protection is a top priority," said Varun Kalia, Defence Estates Officer, Delhi Circle.

"We are committed to ensuring that all such Defence land is freed from encroachments and put to appropriate use in the national interest. More such operations are planned, and strong enforcement will continue in coordination with all stakeholder agencies. The proactive leadership and continuous support of the Director General Defence Estates (DGDE) have been instrumental in empowering field offices to act decisively against encroachments and protect these vital national assets," he added.

The Defence Estates Organisation, headed by the Director General of Defence Estates (DGDE) under the Ministry of Defence, remains steadfast in its mission to protect Defence land and ensure its optimal utilisation for national security and public service. The organisation plays a pivotal role in the management and safeguarding of nearly 18 lakh acres of Defence land across India. (ANI)

