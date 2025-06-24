New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday released 'Wings to Our Hopes (Volume-II)', a curated collection of 51 speeches of President Droupadi Murmu in Hindi and English along with the e-version.

Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister of State of Information & Broadcasting L Murugan also graced the event, which was organised at Rashtrapati Bhawan, according to a release from the Ministry of Defence.

Also Read | Air India Flight AI130: 5 Passengers, 2 Crew Members Onboard on London-Mumbai Flight Fall Sick.

The book offers a window into the vision, philosophy, and priorities of the President during her second year in office (August 2023 - July 2024)

According to the release, in his address, Singh described the compilation of speeches - ranging from address to the nation as well as at universities, on innovation, contribution of women in the development of the country, equality and the cultural heritage - as the essence of the Government's vision of making India a developed nation by 2047.

Also Read | Bezos Wedding in Venice Draws Greenpeace Protest.

"The book will become a guiding light to build Viksit Bharat with progressive thoughts while preserving our glorious heritage. President Smt Droupadi Murmu knows the importance of diversity in our country and recognises the pain of the deprived. This book proclaims the spirit of equality," he said.

Rajnath Singh added that the book is an amalgamation of the knowledge and ideas of President Droupadi Murmu on diverse fields - from civilisation to culture, religion to science, art to literature, education to health and past to future. He termed this inclusiveness as a reflection of the character of India, which can prove to be beneficial for future generations.

Defence Minister made special mention of some of the President's thoughts, dubbing them as national priorities of the Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These include development along with heritage is the identity of our culture and civilisation; Morality is the pillar of our personal and public life; Everyone, especially public servants and officers, must possess the spirit of selfless service and philanthropy; The justice system and administration need to be sensitive towards common people; Innovation needs to be encouraged in all dimensions of development; India is playing a leading role with the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam in improving the modern world-system.

Rajnath Singh described President Droupadi Murmu as the best example of women-led development in India, adding that under the leadership of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Indian soldiers carried out the historic Operation Sindoor, achieving all objectives and instilling fear in the minds of terrorists. He commended her for constantly encouraging the Armed Forces personnel, while also working relentlessly for the empowerment of the deprived sections of society, according to the release.

"Through her own life, President Murmu has set an inspiring example for everyone to have access to education and equal rights & opportunities. The ideals of courage, hard work, public service & spirituality are visible in her life and these can be read in her speeches as well," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw described the 'Wings to Our Hopes (Volume-II)' as a medium to understand contemporary issues from the point of view of the 'First Citizen' of the country and hoped that it will introduce public welfare ideas of the President to the future generations.

Listing out some inspirational moments from the life of the President, Ashwini Vaishnaw recalled Droupadi Murmu's visit, on the occasion of her birthday on June 20, to the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities in Dehradun, where she was deeply moved by the performance of visually impaired children.

"Her simplicity, sensitivity and spirit of service towards the people is an inspiration to all," he added.

Compiled by Rashtrapati Bhavan and published by Publications Division, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, this second volume follows its predecessor in chronicling the evolving discourse on governance, inclusivity, and national aspirations.

Additional Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting Prabhat and Principal Director General, Publications Division Bhupendra Kainthola were among the senior officials present on the occasion, the release added (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)