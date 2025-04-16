Lucknow, Apr 16 (PTI) Defence Minister and local MP Rajnath Singh will pay a three-day visit here to his parliamentary constituency starting Friday and attend a series of events, the BJP's city unit said on Wednesday.

According to BJP Lucknow City president Anand Dwivedi, Singh is scheduled to reach Lucknow Airport at 8.45 pm on Friday. From there, he will proceed directly to his official residence at Kalidas Marg.

On Saturday, Singh will inaugurate the 'Sansad Khel Mahakumbh' at KD Singh Babu Stadium at 9.30 am. Following the event, he will visit Munnu Kheda on Sadarouna Road at 11 am to attend an interaction with intellectuals and senior party workers.

In the evening, Singh will meet intellectuals and senior workers at a hotel in Gomti Nagar. Later, he will attend a meeting with the BJP's Lucknow city functionaries, divisional presidents and district representatives.

On Sunday, the defence minister will reach Maharshi Degree College on IIM Road for interaction with intellectuals and senior workers.

At 12.15 pm, Singh will unveil a statue of social reformer Dr Bindeshwar Pathak at Aliganj. He is also scheduled to visit the residences of former mayor Sanyukta Bhatia and city vice president Ashok Tiwari in Alambagh before leaving for New Delhi.

