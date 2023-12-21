New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with Mazagon Dockyard Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL), Mumbai, on December 20, 2023, for the procurement of six Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (NGOPVS) for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

"The contract was made under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category at a total cost of Rs 1614.89 Crore. Out of the six vessels being procured, four would replace the existing ageing OPVs and the other two would augment the ICG fleet," the Defence Ministry said.

According to the Defence Ministry, the acquisition of these major ICG platforms is aimed to boost the ICG's capability and reinforces the increased focus of the Government towards Maritime Security.

These modern and high-tech Ships will play a critical role in enhancing surveillance, Law enforcement, Search and Rescue, Maritime Pollution Response, and other important capabilities including humanitarian assistance by the ICG, the statement said.

Ministry said that along with several high-tech advanced features and equipment, these 115m OPVS would be equipped with Multipurpose Drones, AI capability, and Wirelessly Controlled Remote Water Rescue Craft Lifebuoy, etc. enabling greater flexibility and operational edge to the ICG to face new age multidimensional challenges.

These Multi-role State-of-the-Art vessels will be indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured by MDL, Mumbai, and will be delivered in a total period of 66 months.

"The contract achieves the objectives of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' to boost the nation's indigenous shipbuilding capability, bolstering maritime economic activities and fostering the growth of ancillary industries, especially the MSME sector," the ministry said. (ANI)

