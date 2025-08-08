New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): The Ministry of Defence has suspended all business dealings with Microcomm India Ltd for one year, an official notification from the ministry confirmed.

"D(Air-IV)/DMA, with the approval of Competent Authority, has suspended the business dealings with M/s Microcomm India Ltd. for a period of One year w.e.f. 28.05.2025 vide Order No. AIRHQ/17320/1/9//1/MET BM-XXVI dated 22.07.2025," the official order stated.

All wings of the ministry and the service headquarters have been directed to ensure "strict compliance" with the suspension order, the MoD's notification read.

The Defence Ministry in a separate notification, has also released an updated list of companies that have been debarred, suspended, or placed on hold from doing business with the ministry due to ongoing or past vigilance concerns.

According to the list, six firms have been debarred from doing business with the ministry, while 15 firms have been either put on hold or suspended.

The debarred firms include Singapore Technologies Kinetics Ltd (STK), Israel Military Industries Ltd (IMI), Corporation Defence (Russia), Rheinmetall Air Defence (RAD) of Zurich, RK Machine Tools Ltd from Ludhiana, and TS Kisan & Co. Pvt. Ltd. from New Delhi. The penalty order for RK Machine Tools Ltd was issued by the Department of Defence Production.

Fifteen other firms have been placed under the "put on hold" or "suspended" category, meaning they are not allowed to engage in business with the ministry until further review. These include Infotech Design Systems (IDS) of Mauritius and Tunisia, IDS Infotech of Mohali, Aeromatrix Info Solutions Pvt Ltd of Chandigarh, and Shanx Oceaneering. Others are Inter Spiro India Pvt Ltd, Expert Systems, Unitech Enterprises, Kelvin Engineering, Atlas Telecom, Atlas Defence Services, Offset India Solutions Pvt Ltd and its associated firms, Pilatus Aircraft Ltd of Switzerland, Vectra Advanced Engineering Pvt Ltd (VAEPL), DEFSYS Solutions Pvt Ltd, and Adigear International.

Two companies are under "restricted" procurement conditions -- Rolls Royce and its allied and subsidiary companies, and Tatra Trucks a.s. of the Czech Republic.

The ministry also noted that business dealings with SARR Freights Corporation and its associated firms were earlier suspended on February 19, 2021. However, the Delhi High Court stayed the order on May 25, 2021.

"Further, High Court of Delhi in its directions dated 22.07.2025 has extended the stay till next date of hearing i.e. 10.11.2025," the ministry said. (ANI)

