Mumbai, August 8: Two Class 12 students from a reputed school and junior college in Naigaon in Palghar were booked for allegedly morphing a photograph of their 29-year-old female teacher with pornographic content and sharing it on social media. The teacher, a long-time faculty member of the institution and a resident of Naigaon West in Palghar, was reportedly photographed during a college event where she was anchoring, which was later morphed and circulated.

According to the Mid-Day report, one of the students allegedly clicked a photo of the teacher during the event and later superimposed her face onto explicit images. The morphed image was then shared with his classmate, who uploaded it to Instagram. The obscene image quickly spread among the others and eventually reached the victim and her family, which caused her immense distress. Palghar Shocker: School Watchman Held for Alleged Sexual Abuse of 2 Boys in Maharashtra.

Shocked by the incident, the teacher approached Naigaon police station and lodged a complaint on Wednesday, August 6. "A case has been registered against both students under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology (IT) Act," a police official said.

Last week, a school teacher in Navi Mumbai was arrested after an alleged semi-nude video chat with a minor student. The 35-year-old woman was charged in an FIR under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after the boy's father approached police. According to the reports, the teacher had been sending sexually explicit messages to the boy on social media platforms, including Instagram, for a while. The chats then moved to video calls in which she was semi-nude. These video calls continued for a while before the boy confided in his parents. Mumbai Horror: Man Rapes and Impregnates Minor Sister-in-Law in Bandra, Wife Helps Him Cover Up Crime; Both Arrested.

The parents then approached the police and filed a complaint. Following this, the police took the teacher into custody and registered a case under the POCSO Act.

