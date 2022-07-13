New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said the Defence Ministry is working in the direction to achieve the goal of self-reliance.

"Currently, we (Defence Ministry) are committed to achieving the goal of self-reliance. And our country is passing through a transitional phase of self-reliance," Singh said while speaking at the workshop of Non-Official Directors of Defence PSUs.

In this direction, Singh said, "We (Defence Ministry) have decided to achieve the goal of 1 lakh 75 thousand crore defence production".

"Our goal is very big but we are determined and committed to achieve the goal positively. Of the goal, there is an export target of around 35,000 crore by 2024-2025," said Singh, adding "DPSUs would play a major relief in achieving the goal and contribute to 70-80 per cent".

Singh said the participation of each and every department under the Central government and state government is important in this movement.

Noting that this is the first such event being organised by the Defence Ministry in which non-official directors are meeting at one stage, the Minister said the Defence Ministry, as well as other ministries, have been encouraging all concerned sectors in this direction from government units to Public Sector Units (PSUs).

Singh said, "our Prime Minister, as well as all departments, have shown believes on non-official directors to achieve the goal of self-reliance".

In such a movement, the Minister said, an event of DPSUs could not be avoided so he decided to attend it despite his hectic schedule. "We have gathered here by keeping self-reliance goal as our key motive," Singh said.

Presenting the role of non-official directors as the members of the DPSUs family, the Minister said "their role is very significant at a time when India is on its way to achieve the goal of self-reliance."

"The role of non-official directors is very important for strengthening of corporate governance in public sector units," said Singh, stressing the "need to take care of their interests, and that rules, laws and regulations should be followed properly".

The Minister said there should be independent suggestions of non-official directors of DPSUs and that they should be treated as friends and their problems should be heard.

Meanwhile, the Defence Minister clarified that friendship is important but not at the cost of avoiding comments on important issues because it is linked to the benefit and welfare of the country.

The Minister said he observes that non-official directors are a bridge between DPSUs and the Defence Ministry.

Singh further said "the work going on under DPSUs are as per proper policy", and suggested that the role of non-official directors should be strengthened in DPSUs so that their suggestions and insights help in achieving their goals.

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced self-reliance in India, the Minister said the Defence Ministry has taken several steps to achieve the goal.

From construction of Defence corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and the corporatisation of the Ordnance Factory Board are among several steps which have been taken to make our Defence Sector self-reliant and to fulfil domestic needs as well as to make them export-oriented, Singh said. (ANI)

