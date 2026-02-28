Tehran, February 28: The death toll from a devastating air strike on a girls' school in southern Iran has climbed to 85 people, according to Iranian state television on Saturday. The facility, located in the city of Minab in Hormozgan province, was hit during a wave of joint military operations conducted by the United States and Israel.

Local officials confirmed the sharp increase in fatalities as rescue teams continued to sift through the wreckage of the elementary school. Initial reports from the state-run IRNA news agency had placed the figure lower, but the toll surged as more bodies were recovered from the debris. Dozens of others remain hospitalized with serious injuries, and authorities warn the number of deceased could still rise. Is Strait of Hormuz Closed? Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Bars Vessel Movement, Says Report.

The strike occurred on February 28, 2026, amidst a significant escalation in regional conflict. The U.S. and Israel launched the "major combat operations" citing a mission to dismantle Tehran’s military and nuclear capabilities. While the allies maintain they are targeting strategic sites, the strike in Minab—a city near the strategic Strait of Hormuz—has drawn international scrutiny over civilian casualties. Is Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Dead? US-Israel Joint Strike Hits Tehran Leadership Bunker As Iran’s FM Abbas Araghchi Issues Urgent Statement on Supreme Leader’s Condition.

VIDEO | Israel launches strikes on primary school, killing young girls in Iran's Minab. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/QUDmQjG0rB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 28, 2026

Tehran has condemned the incident as a "blatant crime" against civilians. Meanwhile, the region remains on edge as Iran has already begun retaliatory missile and drone launches against targets in Israel and U.S. naval installations in the Persian Gulf.

