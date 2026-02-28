Tehran, February 28: In a series of dramatic events that have shaken the Middle East, the status of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei remains the subject of intense global speculation following heavy joint airstrikes by the United States and Israel on Saturday, February 28, 2026. While Israeli sources have hinted at "growing indications" that the 86-year-old leader may have been killed or incapacitated, Tehran has moved swiftly to dismiss these claims. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated in a high-stakes interview that, to the best of his knowledge, the Supreme Leader is "still alive" and that the core of the Iranian leadership remains functional despite the destruction of the leadership compound in Tehran.

The Attack and the Aftermath

The military operation, codenamed "Operation Lion’s Roar" by Israel and described as "major combat operations" by U.S. President Donald Trump, targeted several strategic sites across Iran early Saturday morning. Satellite imagery released shortly after the strikes confirmed that Khamenei’s official compound in Tehran sustained significant damage, with multiple buildings reduced to rubble. The strikes were launched amid a period of extreme tension and a breakdown in nuclear negotiations. President Trump, in a pre-recorded address, called on the Iranian people to "take over your government," signaling a shift in policy toward active regime change. Iran Leadership Targeted: Iranian Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh, IRGC Commander Mohammed Pakpour Killed in Israeli Strikes, Says Reports۔

Conflicting Reports on Khamenei’s Status

The confusion surrounding Khamenei’s fate stems from his absence from public view during the bombardment. Israeli media and some military officials suggested that the precision of the strikes on the leadership bunker indicated a "high probability" of success in eliminating key targets. However, Foreign Minister Araghchi told NBC News that "almost all officials are safe and sound." He labeled the rumors of Khamenei’s death as psychological warfare, though his phrasing—"as far as I know"—has been noted by analysts as leaving a margin of uncertainty. Iranian state television later reported that the Supreme Leader would deliver an address "shortly" to dispel rumors, though no live broadcast has yet materialized.

Regional Escalation and Global Impact

In immediate retaliation for the strikes, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a barrage of missiles and drones targeting U.S. and Israeli interests across the region. Blasts were reported near the U.S. Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, as well as in the UAE and Qatar. International observers have expressed grave concern over the potential for an all-out regional war. UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for an "immediate cessation of hostilities," warning that the situation could spiral into a conflict with "grave consequences for civilians and regional stability." Iran-Israel Conflict Escalates: 40 Killed in Strike on Girls' School in Minab as US and Israel Launch Major Offensive۔

Background: A Transition in the Shadow of War

At 86, Ali Khamenei is the longest-serving head of state in the Middle East, having held power for nearly 37 years. His health has long been a subject of scrutiny, particularly after he largely disappeared from public view during previous periods of military escalation. Whether Khamenei survived the latest strikes or has been moved to a "secure location" as some reports suggest, the attack marks a historic turning point. For the first time, the "shadow war" between Israel, the U.S., and Iran has moved into a phase of direct, high-level decapitation strikes, leaving the future of the Islamic Republic’s leadership more uncertain than ever before.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Financial Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2026 09:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).