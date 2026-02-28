Dubai, February 28: The iconic Palm Jumeirah man-made island was rocked by explosions on Saturday, February 28, as debris from intercepted Iranian missiles fell across Dubai's most expensive district. Witnesses reported seeing thick black smoke rising from the Fairmont The Palm hotel, while social media footage captured tourists fleeing poolside areas under a sky filled with interceptor plumes. The Dubai Media Office has confirmed an "incident" in the area, stating that four individuals sustained injuries and are receiving medical treatment.

The strike is part of a massive retaliatory wave launched by Tehran following the joint US-Israeli offensive, "Operation Epic Fury," which targeted Iranian military assets earlier in the day. While the UAE Ministry of Defence announced that its air defense systems intercepted the majority of the incoming ballistic missiles with "high efficiency," the volume of the attack led to shrapnel falling in several residential and tourist hubs. In a separate incident in Abu Dhabi, authorities confirmed that one civilian of Asian nationality was killed by falling missile debris.

Damage at Palm Jumeirah and Fairmont Hotel

Moment Iranian Missile Hits Palm Jemeirah

A hotel in Dubai 🇦🇪 was hit by a ballistic missile 👇 pic.twitter.com/V83PBgzdxm — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) February 28, 2026

Fire at Hotel Seen in Video

🇦🇪 More views of the incident on the Palm, Dubai. Sources now saying it was a drone pic.twitter.com/eTLmkPbMbO — Gordon 🐂 (@GordonGekko) February 28, 2026

Hotel Fairmont on Fire After Iranian Missile Strikes

JUST IN - Fairmont Hotel in Dubai on fire after Iran launched missiles toward multiple Gulf Nations pic.twitter.com/SKLJkXBw0y — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 28, 2026

Emergency response teams, including Dubai Civil Defence, were deployed immediately to the Palm Jumeirah following reports of a fire at a prominent building. While initial reports on social media suggested a direct missile strike, later assessments indicate the fire likely resulted from the impact of intercepted missile fragments. The fire at the Fairmont complex was brought under control within the hour.

The incident has caused a significant shock to the residents and international tourists of the island. Luxury hotels in the vicinity have implemented emergency evacuation protocols, and several beachfront areas remain cordoned off as authorities conduct sweeps for additional debris.

Aviation and Infrastructure Shutdown

In response to the deteriorating security situation, Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) have suspended all flight operations indefinitely. As the world’s busiest international hub, the closure has caused immediate global travel chaos, with Emirates and flydubai canceling all scheduled departures.

The Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, was also evacuated as a precautionary measure on Saturday evening. UAE authorities have urged all residents and visitors to remain indoors, stay away from windows, and monitor official government channels for further instructions.

The 'Operation Epic Fury' Retaliation

The attacks on Dubai and Abu Dhabi are part of a broader Iranian counter-offensive that has targeted several Gulf states, including Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain. Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council stated that these strikes are a "crushing response" to the earlier bombing of Iranian soil by U.S. and Israeli forces.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Insider Paper), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2026 09:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).