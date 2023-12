Patna, Dec 13 (PTI) Representatives from 16 countries including the USA, Taiwan, Japan and Germany will attend the Bihar Business Connect-2023, a global investors summit, commencing here on Wednesday.

Industries Minister Samir Kumar Mahaseth said a total of 600 delegates including those from major Indian business houses such as Adani Group, Godrej Group and Britannia will take part in the two-day event.

Also Read | CM Designates Mohan Yadav To Take Oath As Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Today; PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah To Attend Swearing-In Ceremony.

"The Bihar Business Connect-2023 is a global investors summit which aims at projecting the state as an attractive global investment destination. The event will highlight the state's advantages across key sectors such as textiles, food processing, IT and bio-fuel," Mahaseth said.

Besides India, delegates from 15 countries including the USA, Taiwan, Japan, Germany, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Netherlands, Hungary, Bangladesh, Vietnam and Uzbekistan will participate in the programme.

Also Read | Ramdular Gond Convicted: Special Court Convicts Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA From Duddhi in Minor Girl Rape Case.

"The state has formulated policies providing support and incentives to the investors. The concluding day event will be attended by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar," said Mahaseth.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)