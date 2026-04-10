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Bitcoin (BTC) witnessed a significant bullish breakout on Friday, surging past the USD 72,000 resistance level for the first time in several weeks. The world’s largest cryptocurrency was trading at USD 72,155 as of 7:39 AM IST, marking a recovery from the USD 71,000 range seen earlier in the week. This upward momentum is largely attributed to a fragile two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, which has sparked a "risk-on" sentiment across global financial markets.

The sudden price appreciation has triggered a massive short squeeze, with industry reports indicating that over USD 427 million in bearish bets were liquidated within a 24-hour window. Market analysts suggest that the cooling of crude oil prices, following the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, has recalibrated inflation expectations, leading many investors to pivot back toward high-beta assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Bitcoin Price Today April 9, 2026: BTC Price Near USD 71,000 Level Amid Shifting Geopolitical Landscape.

Geopolitical Developments and Institutional Demand

The primary driver for today's price action appears to be the macro-transmission from the Middle East conflict's temporary pause. As oil prices retreated from their year-to-date highs, the probability of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve has slightly increased, providing a tailwind for the crypto market. Institutional participation has also stayed steady, with Morgan Stanley's recently launched spot Bitcoin ETF (MSBT) seeing consistent day-one inflows of approximately USD 34 million.

On-chain data further reveals a notable shift in market structure. Large-scale holders, or "whales" with more than 10,000 BTC, have reportedly seen inflows for the second consecutive week in 2026. This trend suggests a phase of long-term accumulation rather than speculative trading, which may provide a stronger floor for the current price levels.

Bitcoin Technical Support and Key Resistance Levels

From a technical perspective, Bitcoin is currently testing a dense cluster of short liquidity concentrated between the USD 72,200 and USD 73,500 range. If the spot demand continues to hold, analysts at Bybit and Block Scholes expect a potential "liquidation cascade" that could catapult the price toward the USD 75,000 range ceiling. The 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) currently act as dynamic support levels, with the immediate floor sitting near USD 68,700. Stock Market Today: Indian Market Cheers Ceasefire in Biggest Rally This Year So Far, Sensex Jumps Nearly 2,950 Points.

However, the current rally remains sensitive to the stability of the US-Iran ceasefire. Market observers remain cautious, noting that any abrupt collapse of the two-week agreement could reignite volatility and push the price back toward the USD 62,000–USD 66,000 consolidation zone. For now, the global crypto market capitalisation has edged up, reaching approximately USD 2.45 trillion.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2026 07:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).