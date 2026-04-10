New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava reviewed the key hospital facilities, including OPD, ABHA registration, radiology, oncology, and emergency services, during her visit to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Mangalagiri, the Ministry of Health said.

The visit is a part of Swachhata Pakhwada 2026, being held from April 1 to 15.

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"During her visit to AIIMS Mangalagiri for #SwachhataPakhwada (1-15 April 2026), Union Health Secretary Smt. Punya Salila Srivastava reviewed key hospital facilities, including OPD, ABHA registration, radiology, oncology, and emergency services. The visit underscored the focus on cleanliness, patient experience, and strengthening quality healthcare delivery," the MoHFW said on X.

The "Swachhata Pakhwada" is a concept inspired by the Prime Minister's vision. It is a fortnight-long cleanliness drive aimed at promoting the spirit of Swachh Bharat and fostering a clean and sustainable work environment.

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Earlier on March 24, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare launched the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP). The initiative aims to provide early warnings and ensure prompt response to any bio-emergencies, including outbreaks and other public health crises.

To streamline crisis response, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been developed for effective management of such emergencies. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has also issued guidelines addressing biological disasters, including bio-warfare and bio-terrorism. These guidelines outline potential bio-agents, their key characteristics, epidemiological clues for early detection, and protocols for prevention and treatment (NDMA).

Further strengthening operational readiness, battalions of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been trained to manage bio-emergencies efficiently. Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai noted that the initiative is a step forward in ensuring coordinated, nationwide preparedness against biological threats. (ANI)

According to the Health Ministry, noted that the visit is a part of Swachhata Pakhwada 2026, being held from April 1 to 15.

"During her visit to AIIMS Mangalagiri for #SwachhataPakhwada (1-15 April 2026), Union Health Secretary Smt. Punya Salila Srivastava reviewed key hospital facilities, including OPD, ABHA registration, radiology, oncology, and emergency services. The visit underscored the focus on cleanliness, patient experience, and strengthening quality healthcare delivery," the MoHFW said on X.

The "Swachhata Pakhwada" is a concept inspired by the Prime Minister's vision. It is a fortnight-long cleanliness drive aimed at promoting the spirit of Swachh Bharat and fostering a clean and sustainable work environment.

Earlier on March 24, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare launched the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP). The initiative aims to provide early warnings and ensure prompt response to any bio-emergencies, including outbreaks and other public health crises.

To streamline crisis response, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been developed for effective management of such emergencies. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has also issued guidelines addressing biological disasters, including bio-warfare and bio-terrorism. These guidelines outline potential bio-agents, their key characteristics, epidemiological clues for early detection, and protocols for prevention and treatment (NDMA).

Further strengthening operational readiness, battalions of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been trained to manage bio-emergencies efficiently. Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai noted that the initiative is a step forward in ensuring coordinated, nationwide preparedness against biological threats. (ANI)

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