The Assam State School Education Board is set to announce the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or Class 10 examination results for 2026 on April 10. Officials have confirmed that the results will be released by the state’s education minister, with the announcement expected around 10 am or 11 am.

Students who appeared for the examinations will be able to access their scorecards online through the official portal of the Secondary Education Board of Assam. Due to high traffic typically seen during result declarations, authorities have advised candidates to keep their login details ready in advance. KVS Admission 2026: Lottery Result Declared for Class 1 at kvsangathan.nic.in, Know How To Check.

Where and How to Check Assam HSLC Results 2026

Once released, candidates can check their HSLC results on the official websites, including resultsassam.nic.in, asseb.in, and sebaonline.org. Students will need their roll number to log in and view their scores.

How to Check Assam HSLC Result 2026

Visit the official website: resultsassam.nic.in, asseb.in, or sebaonline.org

Click on the “SEBA HSLC Result 2026” link on the homepage

Enter your roll number and required details

Submit the information

View your result on the screen

Download and print a copy for future reference

Exam Details and Participation

The HSLC examinations for the 2025–26 academic session were conducted from February 10 to February 27 across the state. This year, a total of 4,38,565 candidates registered for the Class 10 board exams, reflecting a significant number of students awaiting their results. JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Results Expected by April 20; Know Key Dates for Answer Keys.

The HSLC examination is a key academic milestone in Assam’s school education system. The results play an important role in determining students’ eligibility for higher secondary education streams, including science, commerce, and arts. Officials have urged students to rely only on verified platforms for result updates and to avoid misinformation during the announcement period.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (sebaonline.org). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2026 07:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).