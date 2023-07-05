New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) A five-member delegation from the embassies of Nordic countries in New Delhi visited the headquarters of the National Human Rights Commission here on Wednesday, officials said.

They were given an insight into the functioning of the NHRC and had an insightful discussion, the commission said.

"It included Mr. Freddy Svane, Amb'r of Denmark, Mr. Gudni Bragason, Amb'r of Iceland, Mr. Christian Kamil, Cd'A, Embassy of Sweden, Ms Martine Aamdal Bottheim, Minister-Counselor Dy Head of Mission, Embassy of Norway & Mr. Rauli Kostamo, Second Secretary, Embassy of Finland," the NHRC tweeted.

They met NHRC chairperson justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra, rights panel members D M Mulay and Rajiv Jain, secretary general Bharat Lal and other senior officers, officials said.

