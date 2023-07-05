Mumbai, July 5: A 45-year-old auto mechanic, a native from Tamil Nadu, who went to Mumbai after selling his home in Krishnagiri was duped into investing Rs 11 lakh rupees by promising of tripling his money. The victim, Akbar Amir Shaikh, reported four people to the Oshiwara Police Station. He borrowed money at interest for a debt of Rs 5 lakh and is currently homeless.

Sameer Sayyed, Sajid alias Salim, Junaid, and an unidentified person were named as the defendants by the latter. Fraud in Mumbai: Conman Dupes Retired Senior Citizen of Rs 5.20 Lakh by Selling Him Fake Gold Coins Weighing 1.5 kg in Dadar, Case Registered.

The FIR claims that on July 1, Akbar, a resident of Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, received a call from his friend Shamshuddin Shaikh, 64, telling Akbar about Yusuf Shaikh, a businessman from Mumbai, who was operating a lucrative venture that guaranteed to triple the investor's money. Given the opportunity to double his money, Akbar quickly sold his property the same day for Rs 6 lakh, borrowed Rs 5 lakh and arrived in Mumbai with Rs 11 lakh.

Modus Operandi

According to the victim, he met Yusuf Shaikh and Sajid alias Salim, two other people implicated in the scheme, through Shamashuddin Shaikh at the Vrundavan Hotel in Khar.

Akbar was instructed to take his money to the Welfare Society in Azad Nagar, Jogeshwari, by Shamashuddin. Along with those items, Yusuf requested that they bring a box, a lock, flowers, joss sticks, gulabjal, and perfume. Shamashuddin and Akbar travelled to Jogeshwari. They encountered Sameer Sayyad there, who gave Akbar instructions on where to put his 11 lakh rupees.

Akbar followed the directions and put the money in the box. Then, Sameer Sayyad took a letter out from the box and instructed Akbar to make a donation at the Dargah and wait three days before opening it. When Akbar examined the package after the con artists had gone for Namaz, he discovered nine bundles of counterfeit money. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Mira Road Woman Duped to Tune of Rs 6 Lakh by Cyber Fraudsters While Shopping for Towels Online; Case Registered.

He filed a complaint against four people after becoming aware of his deception. A case has been filed under the IPC Act's sections 34 and 420.

