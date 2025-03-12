New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly residing illegally in Delhi's Sadar Bazar area, the police said.

The two arrested have been identified as Mohamed Bilal (56), and Farookh (26). Both arrested individuals had prior criminal cases against them.

Also Read | WAVES To Connect Indian Creators, Technologists With Global Talent, Says Centre.

North Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DC) Raja Bhati said that a case will be registered under the Foreigner's Act.

"The Sadar Bazar police have detained two Bangladeshi nationals, Mohamed Bilal (56) and his son Farookh (26), for illegally staying in the Sadar Bazar area...Bilal has a criminal history, including a robbery case... A case under the Foreigner's Act was going on against him in which he pleaded guilty," the north Delhi DCP told ANI.

Also Read | 'One Nation, One Election': JPC To Seek Public Opinion Through Website on One Nation, One Poll.

On Farookh, the police official said he has two cases of theft against him.

"Farookh also has two cases of theft against him...Their deportation process has started and the police are investigating the whereabouts of other family members," the official said.

Notably, the Delhi police have carried out special drives against Bangladeshi illegal immigrants in multiple areas.

"A special drive against Bangladeshi illegal immigrants is underway in Delhi, focusing on areas like Sadar Bazar, Sarai Rohilla, and Wazirabad... So far, 5 people have been deported from Sadar Bazar, and police are conducting intensive verification and document verification," DCP Bhati told ANI.

Earlier on Tuesday, five Bangladeshi nationals were arrested by the Delhi police from different areas of the city for illegally residing in the country.

Police said that two Bangladeshis were arrested from the Sadar Bazar area and the remaining three from the outer district. Earlier on March 8, Delhi Police conducted a verification drive against illegal immigrants at Jai Hindi Camp in the national capital's Vasant Kunj area.

Speaking to ANI, Sub-Inspector Ravi Malik said that during the verification process, they ask people for their identity proofs for verification and all their details were verified. He added that if someone was found suspicious, their ID proofs are sent to their concerned districts for verification.

On March 6, the Delhi Police also conducted a verification drive to identify illegal Bangladeshi immigrants living in the Sangam Vihar area.

In January this year, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena directed the police to launch a special mission to identify Bangladeshi immigrants living in the national capital.

Earlier at a meeting of the top officials of the Delhi Police, it was decided to intensify the measures to identify and deport illegal immigrants from Bangladesh as part of a drive against those staying illegally in the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)